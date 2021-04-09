Challan for kids without helmet, check this traffic rule before riding with your child

New Delhi: If you are travelling with your kid on your two-wheeler, you must check the latest traffic rule before riding with your child.

According to the new Motor Vehicle Act, a child older than four years will be counted as the third person, if you are on a pillion ride. In such a situation, if you are riding on your two wheeler with your wife and the child (4-year old) is also accompanying you, then you would be challanned. According to Section 194A of the Motor Vehicles Act, you can be made to pay a challan of Rs 1000 for violating this rule. (Also read: No need to go to RTO office for Driving License, read new guidelines here)

Additionally, if you are making a pillion ride with your 4-year old child, and the child is not wearing a helmet, you would be Act, if the child is more than four years old and the child is not wearing a helmet, then you would be made to pay a challan of Rs 1000.

It may be recalled that in the end of March, the Road Transport & Highways extend the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and even permits till 30 June, 2021, in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The Ministry in a circular wrote, taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents whose extension of validity could not be, or was not likely to be, granted due to lock-down and/or COVID -19 and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th June 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till 30th June, 2021.

The ministry further advised enforcement authorities to treat such documents valid till 30th June 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services. It may be the last advisory in this regard, it added.

