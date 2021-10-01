Driving license, RC, other vehicle documents’ validity extended in Delhi, check new deadline

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the validity of important vehicle-related documents to ease crowding at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the national capital. Documents such as driving license and Registration Certificate (RC), among others, which were expiring on September 30 are now valid till November 30.

The order to extend the validity of vehicle-related documents was issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday (September 29). The decision comes in the backdrop of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways directing all states to extend the deadline of necessary vehicle-related documents to ease crowding at RTO.

Delhi’s Transport Department said in a notification that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories to all state and Union Territories regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

“It was advised that in case of Fitness, Permit, Driving License, Registration or any concerned document(s) whose extension of validity could not or was not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till September 30 2021,” the Transport Department added.

The Transport Department has directed RTO offices in Delhi and all other enforcement agencies to treat vehicle documents expiring on September 30 as valid till November 30, 2021.

The department has also informed various field offices to consider such documents valid and not issue any challan based on their expiry date of September 30, a move aimed at providing enough time to vehicle owners and drivers to renew the documents on time.

"Even though. the situation has become almost normal but adequate precautionary steps are required to be taken to avoid the recurrence of COVID pandemic like situation and for that reason, it is proposed that the validity of documents issued by the Transport Department expired between February 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, may be further extended for two months ie up to November 30, 2021. However, the vehicles plying on road should have a PUCC to ensure pollution control," stated the notice.

