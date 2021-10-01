Jobs for senior citizens: Centre’s SACRED employment exchange portal opens today, check details

New Delhi: Starting from October 1, senior citizens seeking work opportunities will be able to bag jobs from the Indian government’s first-of-its-kind dedicated employment exchange.

The portal known as Senior Able Citizens for Re-Employment in Dignity (SACRED) will help Indians above 60 years of age to find jobs easily, right at the comfort of their homes. The portal is operated by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJ&E’s)

In a statement, the ministry said that any job provider - individual, firm, company, partnership, and voluntary organisation - can also register on the portal. “The job provider will specify the task involved and the number of senior citizens that are required to complete it," the ministry said.

The ministry will spend Rs 10 crore to fund the platform development while a maintenance grant of Rs 2 crore has been approved as well. Moreover, additional Rs 10 crore will be spent annually for the publicity of the portal so that more people know about the initiative.

For registration purposes, senior citizens will have to share their relevant education, past experience, skills and areas of interest. The ministry pointed out that the individuals on the platform can also add select keywords related to their expected job roles, which will enable job providers to find them automatically.

"Therefore, the Employment Portal will serve not only the senior citizens seeking employment, but also the employers, the Self Help Groups (SHGs), the senior citizens gaining skills, and other agencies or individuals," the ministry said.

The ministry is also encouraging voluntary organisations to help senior citizens in applying for jobs on the SACRED portal. No charge will be taken from any of the senior citizens by any voluntary organisations.

However, the ministry has clarified that the Employment Exchange Portal for senior citizens doesn't provide a guaranteed job or selling of products of SHGs. "It will act as an interactive platform where stakeholders meet each other virtually and decide on the course of action with mutual respect, consent and understanding. The web portal will be developed through NIC. There will be adequate publicity both among elders and enterprises to enrol on the portal," it said.

