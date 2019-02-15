Ford Aspire CNG launched in India, price starts at Rs 6.27 lakh

New Delhi: Ford launched the CNG variant of New Ford Aspire in India on Friday at starting price of Rs 6.27 Lakh.

The New Ford Aspire CNG will be available in two variants – Ambiente and Trend Plus. The CNG kit for New Aspire will come fitted to the 1.2L petrol variants at the company dealerships across India. New Ford Aspire Ambiente is priced at Rs 627,414 and the New Ford Aspire Trend Plus will come at Rs 712,314.

The compact sedan offers two front airbags as standard and a host of convenience features including embedded satellite navigation, an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth connectivity, rear-view camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner and power windows among others.

The CNG kit in the New Aspire CNG will be integrated with the engine control unit (ECU) to ensure optimized gas flow in each cylinder. Special engineering elements such as front stabilizer bar have been added to accommodate extra CNG cylinder weight and ensure the best handling and ride comfort, Ford said in a statement.

The New Ford Aspire is produced at Ford India’s Sanand Factory in Gujarat. The Sedan comes equipped with a standard two-year or 100,000km standard warranty.