Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4 Valve variant: Check price, features

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has launched an all-new XPulse 200 4 Valve bike priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike is a powerful addition to the company's X-range of the premium portfolio, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.

The new motorcycle comes with the 200cc BSVI engine that offers 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent added torque, it added.

The bike also features an updated oil cooling system, improved seat profile, and upgraded LED headlights.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The XPulse is leading Hero MotoCorp’s aggressive growth strategy in the premium motorcycle segment that is performance-led, tech-enabled and youth-focused. Within no time, the XPulse managed to create an important customer fan base across the world.”

With the launch of the new XPulse 200 4V, the company is bringing more power and enhancing further its off-road, touring, and commuting capabilities for the most thrilling riding experience, he added. Also Read: Got old 786 serial Rs 10 note? Sell it instantly to earn up to Rs 5 lakh, here’s how

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales, After Sales & Parts at Hero MotoCorp, said, “Honored by the coveted Indian Motorcycle of the Year title in 2020, the XPulse has created a new adventure category in the 200cc motorcycle segment. We are delighted to bring the new XPulse 200 4V for our customers this festive season. It is surely going to add to the popularity of XPulse brand in its powerful and stylish avatar. Also Read: Paytm LPG booking offer: Get free gold, cashback on buying cooking gas cylinder, here’s how

Live TV

#mute