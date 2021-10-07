Got old 786 serial Rs 10 note? Sell it instantly to earn up to Rs 5 lakh, here’s how

New Delhi: The demand for old coins and notes has been increasing in the past few weeks. Collectors across India and other countries are paying hefty prices for old and rare coins and notes.

The rules of trading old coins and notes are simple - the more collectable the currency, the more money it fetches. In one such case, collectors who have old Rs 10 notes with 786 serial can make up to Rs 5 lakh online.

The RBI has stopped issuing old Rs 10 notes, due to which the demand for the currency is rising, especially in the online market. The old notes have now become really collectable.

Those who are in the possession of such notes can now earn a quick buck by selling the old Rs 10 note online. For selling it online, owners need to create an account on online classifieds platforms such as Quickr or Olx.

After creating their account, owners will have to create a listing on the online classifieds platform. They will need to upload clear photos of the note to make the listing look more genuine.

Once the listing is created, potential buyers will contact the collector, post which they can negotiate the deal on their own. However, it must be noted that sometimes fraudsters masquerade themselves as buyers and scam the collector of old notes using the UPI fraud.

Meanwhile, collectors can also sell other old notes and coins to make a fortune in a snap. Other collectors are now ready to shell out really handsome sums for the right coin or note. So, if you have other such currencies, it could be the right time to list them online.