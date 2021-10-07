Paytm LPG booking offer: Get free gold, cashback on buying cooking gas cylinder, here’s how

New Delhi: Paytm has launched a bumper offer for its customers on the booking of LPG cooking gas cylinders. The offer has been rolled out amid the ongoing festive season. Moreover, it’ll also provide a breather to customers faced with the rising prices of LPG gas cylinders.

On October 6, the price of domestic LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 15. With the latest revision in the prices, LPG prices have now increased to Rs 899.50 in Delhi. In such as situation, Paytm’s offer on LPG booking will provide some respite to the common man. But what exactly is Paytm offering?

The homegrown fintech major is offering a chance to win Paytm Digital Gold worth Rs 10,001 every day on the booking of gas cylinders from the app. Five lucky customers will be selected at random who will be rewarded with the cash prize in the ongoing Navratri Gold offer on gas cylinder booking.

Paytm is running the offer from October 7 to October 16 to mark the celebrations for Navratri, a major Hindu festival that is celebrated twice a year.

Moreover, all customers via Paytm apps will surely win up to 1000 cashback points on booking an LPG cylinder. Customers also stand a chance of winning other deals and reward vouchers from top brands during the offer. Also Read: Mutual funds remain most attractive investment tool during pandemic: Survey

The offer is applicable on booking of cylinders of three major LPG companies: Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas. Previously, Paytm was running a separate scheme on LPG booking. As part of the offer, Paytm was offering an assured cashback of up to Rs 800 on LPG cylinder booking. Also Read: TVS Jupiter 125cc launched to rival Honda Activa, Suzuki Access 125: Price, features and more