Honda CB350 RS Scrambler 2021 with air-cooled, 4-stroke engine launched in India

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India has launched the the the new CB350 RS in India. The bike is introduced as a sporty alternative to its H'Ness CB350.

The Honda CB350 RS is based on a retro design which is currently favourite of many Indian buyers. The bike is introduced at Rs. 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and will be exclusively sold by Honda's BigWing chain of the dealership.

The bike is based on H'Ness CB350 and gets additional cosmetic tweaks to make it an attractive package as a cafe racer. The bike is introduced in two colours which includes Black with pearl sports yellow and Radiant red metallic.

The CB350 RS gets new indicators with LEDs in them, H'Ness CB 350 sports circular indicators.

The CB350 RS gets a brand new housing and cover for the headlamp. The taillight too gets changed and now comes with a sporty stance.

The bike gets redesigned side panels which have the CB350 RS logo on it. The bike gets a skid plate.

The Honda CB 350RS gets new tyres. The bike is given wider and broader tyres with a new pattern on it. The tyres will not only work on the looks but will give better road stability to the bike. The front gets 100/90 and rear gets 150/70 tyres. The bike is fitted with 310mm disc at the front and 240mm disc brake at the rear. The Honda CB 350 RS gets dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

Honda CB 350 RS is powered by the 350cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which produces 20.7bhp at 5,500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission and gets slip and assist clutch.

Honda CB 350 RS is priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda has designed and developed the CB 350 RS taking the Indian customers in mind. The company has started taking bookings and is expected to start deliveries by March 2021.