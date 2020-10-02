Honda H’ness CB350 launched; will it outshine Bullet, Jawa, Benelli bikes? Here’s all about it

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd forayed into mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment, by unveiling brand new H’ness - CB350. The H’ness - CB350 is the 3rd BSVI model in the Honda’s BigWing portfolio – its exclusive Premium Bike vertical.

The H’ness - CB350 comes with powerful 350cc, air cooled 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers a category leading max torque of 30 Nm@3000 rpm. H’ness - CB350 comes with a large tailpipe of 45mm. A single one-chamber structure in the expansion chamber helps deliver a rich thumping exhaust note when you wind on the throttle. Exhaust pipes are double skinned to prevent heat discoloration and intact the visual appeal for long.

From the dominating front facia with handlebars, suspension and large wheels H’ness, CB350 comes equipped with dual-tone fuel tank. A bold Honda mark provides a heritage inspired look.

Stunning 7-Y Shaped spoke alloy wheels compliment the dimension of H’ness - CB350 and announce a distinctive modern roadster look. Chrome plated parts (exhaust, mirrors and fenders) and wider rear section tyre define a bold macho look with retro yet modern appeal.

H’ness - CB350 comes in two variants H’ness - CB350 DLX and CB350 DLX PRO. As per Honda official, the cruiser is set to be priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold through its BigWing outlets in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Bhilai while H’ness CB350 Deluxe Pro is likely to be a little expensive.

For you to make a specs comparison, here's what Royal Enfield CLASSIC 350 offers

Single cylinder, 4 stroke, twinspark, air-cooled engine

Displacement 346cc

Bore x stroke 70 mm x 90 mm

Maximum power 19.8 bhp @ 5250 rpm

Maximum torque 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm

Gearbox 5 Speed constant mesh

Fuel supply 29 mm, constant vacuum carburettor

Air cleaner Paper element

Engine start Electric/kick

Type Single downtube, using engine as stressed member

Front suspension Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel

Rear suspension Twin gas charged shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel

This is what the Jawa 42 promises

At starting price of Rs 1.65 lakh, the Jawa 42 promises the following

293 CC ENGINE

Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Dohc Bsvi Compliant

Max Power 26.51 PS

Max Torque 27.05 NM

Bore Stroke 76 X 65 MM

Twin Exhaust

Constant Mesh 6 Speed Gear Box

Benelli Imperiale 400

The Imperiale 400 is Benelli's Classic bike offering. Imperiale 400 is equipped with single-cylinder, four-stroke, aircooled engine. It churns out maximum power of 21 hp (15.5 kW) at 5500 rpm, with torque of 29 Nm (2.95 kgm) at 4500 rpm. Imperiale 400 has a compact and durable double cradle frame made of steel tubes and plates. The front suspension features a telescopic fork. It further boasts of chrome inserts, round front headlight – typically retro – and the teardrop tank. Imperiale 400 is offered in black, red and silver.

Ahead of the festive season, the bike market will be flooded with choices of bikes for you. What you need is a comparison and your own check list that you are looking in a two wheeler.