Honda WR-V exclusive edition launched in India –Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) on Monday launched the Exclusive Edition of its premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle Honda WR-V.

Based on top grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol, the Exclusive Edition offer an enhanced premium package which will be available in all colours.



The Honda WR-V ’Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs 9.69 lakh for the Petrol MT version and Rs 10.99 lakh for the Diesel MT edition (Ex showroom Delhi).

Honda WR-V ’Exclusive Editions’ Highlights:

Based on top grade VX in MT version of both Petrol and Diesel

Attractive Chrome garnished Grille & Fog Lamp

Exclusive edition Body Graphics

Premium Suede Seat cover

Step illumination and Front Foot Light

Exclusive Edition Emblem

Honda has also launched the Excusive Edition of the Amaze sedan.

“During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features. Due to the ongoing attractive festive promotions in the market and launch of these new Exclusive Editions, we believe this is the best time to make the much awaited car purchase,” Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said.

Customers can buy these Excusive Editions of the Amaze and WR-V from the comfort of their home through Honda's online sales platform "Honda from Home", alongside HCIL authorized dealership network across the country.