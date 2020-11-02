हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze exclusive edition launched in India –Check price, specs and more

Based on top grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol, the Honda Amaze exclusive edition offer an enhanced premium package and will be available in all colours.

Honda Amaze exclusive edition launched in India –Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Limited on Monday launched the exclusive editions of two popular family sedan Honda Amaze.

Based on top grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol, the exclusive edition offers an enhanced premium package which will be available in all colours.

The Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs 7.96 lakh for Petrol MT version while the Petrol CVT version is priced at Rs 8.79 lakh (Ex showroom Delhi). The Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition Diesel MT version is priced at Rs 9.26 lakh while the Diesel CVT version is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex showroom Delhi). 

Honda Amaze ‘Exclusive Edition’ Highlights:

Based on top grade VX in MT and CVT version of both Petrol and Diesel
Appealing Window Chrome Moulding
Attractive Chrome Garnish at Fog Lamp & Trunk 
Premium Suede Black Seat cover
Comfortable & Functional Armrest
Step illumination and Front Foot Light
Exclusive Edition Emblem

“During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features.  Due to the ongoing attractive festive promotions in the market and launch of these new Exclusive Editions, we believe this is the best time to make the much awaited car purchase,” Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said.

Honda has also launched the exclusive edition of its Premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle Honda WR-V.

