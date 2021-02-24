Hyundai's new 7-seater SUV Alacazar will be based on Creta, Global debut in India likely by mid-2021

Hyundai is all set to launch a 7-seater full-size SUV in the Indian auto sector. Tata recently launched its Safari and with this, the entire segment has heated up all over again.

It is expected that the new 7-seater SUV will be called Alcazar, and will be based on the Hyundai Creta. Just following the trend as Tata's new Safari is based on Harrier. The Hyundai Alcazar will be bigger in size in comparison with the Hyundai Creta in order to accommodate an extra row of seat.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) in a statement said the new 7-seater SUV will make its global debut in India. The company has faith that the Hyundai Alcazar will redefine driving dynamics by fusing futuristic characteristics with versatility. Mr SS Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL said, " The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new-age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the Global Debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is 'Made in India' and 'Made First for India'.

Currently, the segment has updated MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 500. Mahindra too is expected to launch a revamped version of its XUV 500. Hyundai Alcazar will get a third row of seat, a changed tailgate and a rear section. The car is expected to launch by mid-2021.

Live TV