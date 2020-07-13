MG Motor launches Hector Plus SUV in India at Rs 13.48 lakh

New Delhi: MG Motor India on Monday launched the six-seater Hector Plus SUV at inaugural price of of Rs 13.48 lakh which will be valid till August 13, 2020.

MG Hector Plus comes with several exciting new features. The all-new Hector Plus can be booked at any MG Dealership, on its website. The company said that the price will increase by up to Rs 50,000 after the inaugural offer depending on the trim level.

It comes with chrome finish outside door handles, floating light turn indicators, front & rear skid plates, chrome finish on window beltline, front and rear fog lamps and chrome finish on front grille.

The car's interiors boasts of 17.78 cm colored digital speedometer, door armrest and ip insert, front and rear reading lights, 8 colors ambient lighting, door armrest handle finish and inside door handles finish.

For passenger comfort and convenience the vehicle comes with 3rd row ac vents with separate fan speed control, 4 way power adjustable co-driver seat, all doors bottle holders, 2nd row captain seats and rear armrest with can-holders.

Hector Plus has ABS+EBD+brake assist, electric parking brake, 360 degree camera view and electronic stability program (esp) among the safety features.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “We entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with MG HECTOR. Our vision has been to touch the lives of car owners in India by offering them the world’s best technology including connected mobility. The launch of MG HECTOR PLUS is a new milestone in our journey that is committed to serving customers with the top-notch products and services. The 6-seater internet SUV is a blend of luxury and comfort aided by technology to provide the perfect family moments to all our customers.”