Jaguar Land Rover India

Jaguar unveils 2021 F-Pace in India at Rs 69.9 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has unveiled the updated version of its F-PACE SUV in the country priced at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new F-PACE comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

The 2-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW, while the 2-litre diesel mill generates a maximum power of 150 kW.

The new Jaguar F-PACE sets a new benchmark in aesthetic and luxury appeal. Its enhanced looks are bound to attract existing and new customers who will also get a superior connected-car experience from this iconic luxury performance SUV, JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The model comes with various features like a new 28.95 cm curved glass HD touchscreen infotainment system, 3D surround camera, Meridian audio System among others.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 46.64 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 55.67 Lakh), I-PACE (starting at Rs 1.05 crore) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 97.97 Lakh).
JLR has dealerships across 24 cities in the country.

