LML announces comeback to take on Ola, Ather with disruptive electric scooter

New Delhi: With the entry of Ola Electric, the competition in India’s two-wheeler electric segment has spiced up. Chasing the success of top electric two-wheeler makers, several traditional brands and new ones are foraying into the segment. Joining the fray now is none other than LML’s new electric scooter brand - LML Electric.

For those uninitiated, LML (Lohia Machines Private Limited) is a Kanpur-based automobile manufacturer, which used to sell two-wheelers, mostly scooters, in partnership with Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio.

From the 1980s to the early 2000s, LML scooters were quite popular in the Indian automobile market, giving neck-to-neck competition to scooters manufactured by the likes of Bajaj. Besides scooters, LML used to manufacture mopeds and motorcycles.

However, the company is now eyeing to make a comeback in India’s electric vehicle sector with an extensive strategy. The brand is currently laying the groundwork to make in-roads into the market again.

Dr Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric said that the brand is actively working on the product development strategies in order to introduce a highly innovative product equipped with the best of technology to enable and strengthen the urban mobility space.

"We would like to empower the upper-middle and urban segments of society with our range of premium products to drive the change," he added.

LML claims that the brand is backed up by large investments that are likely to fuel its entry into India's burgeoning electric vehicle segment. The brand, however, didn't give out any names of the investing partners backing its re-entry with a disruptive product.