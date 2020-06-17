Maruti Suzuki ties up with Karur Vysya Bank to offer car loan

New Delhi: India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said that it has tied up with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) to offer loans for Maruti vehicles.

Both existing and new customers would be eligible to avail the loan.

“Under the partnership with Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail multiple attractive finance schemes and longer repayment loan terms to own a new car. Maruti Suzuki’s vast network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns added with 780 branches of Karur Vysya Bank across 22 States will make these schemes accessible for consumers across India,” MSI said in a statement.

J. Natarajan, President & COO, Karur Vysya Bank, said that the bank offers customers in-principle loan sanction in 15 minutes and existing customer of the bank can get their loans disbursed on the same day. The entire process from application to disbursement of the loan is digitalized with no manual intervention.

“Our association with Karur Vysya Bank is another positive step towards providing our customers financial flexibility and ease of owning a new car. In light of current situation of fighting COVID 19 pandemic challenges, the attractive products like EMI holiday period will provide the required financial solution to the customers,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India said.