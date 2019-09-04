Maruti to shut down Gurugram, Manesar manufacturing plants for 2 days

New Delhi: Country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSI) has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram Plant and Manesar Plant in Haryana for two days between September 7 and September 9.

Both days will be observed as no production days, MSI said in a BSE filing.

The company's shares were down 2.36 percent or Rs 142.80 a piece at Rs 5,906.95 at 1:19 pm.

Maruti reported a 32.7 percent decline in total sales in August at 111,370 vehicles against 168,725 produced in the year-ago month.

The company had produced 106,413 units in August 2019, down from 158,189 units reported for the corresponding month of the last financial year.

In the "mini and compact" segment, the company manufactured only 10,123 vehicles against 35,895 in August 2018. The company's total passenger vehicles output declined to 65,993 from 114,261 produced in the year-ago month.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were down 36.1 percent at 93,173 units from 1,45,895 vehicles during the corresponding period last year.

The auto major posted positive sales only in the utility vehicles segment, comprising Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross in August. The utility vehicles sales were up 3.1 percent at 18,522 units as against 17,971 for the corresponding month of the last financial year, the company said.