Haryana government employees, pensioners get 11% DA hike, check how to calculate revised salary

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday (July 24) announced the increase in the rate of dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, on the lines of the Centre.

Recently, the the Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved increase the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension.

In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry said the DA payable to central government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 17 per cent to 28 per cent of basic pay. The increase subsumes the additional instalments arising on January 1, 2020; July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

The increase in DA by the Harayan government will be applicable from July 1. The hiked DA will also include the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

An official spokesperson said that the move will benefit about 2.85 lakh employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners. The hike will put an additional burden of Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

How calculate revised salary?

For calculating their revised salary, Haryana government employees and pensioners can simply find out how much is 11% of their basic salary. For instance, if an employee's basic salary is Rs 20,000, then his salary will increase by Rs 2200, which is 11% of Rs 20,000.

Employees can similarly calculate 11% of their basic salaries to find out by how much their salary will increase for the month of July and in the upcoming months.

(With IANS inputs)

