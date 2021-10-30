Paralympic Javelin gold winner Sumit Antil handed-over Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition, Deliveries begin

Mahindra and Mahindra, the homegrown automaker has commenced the deliveries of the new XUV700 from October 30. To mark the occasion, Mahindra also handed over the keys of the Gold Edition XUV700 to Sumit Antil, Gold medal winner for F64 Men's javelin throw at the recenlty concluded Paralympics 2021. He is among the first few recipients of the XUV700. Reports suggests that the Gold Edition of the SUV will also be handed over to Neeraj Chopra, gold winner at the Javelin competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. para

The Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition is designed by Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M Ltd. and is a custom-made version of the newly launched XUV700 that won the SUV of the Year and Car of the Year categories at the inaugural Zee Auto Awards 2021.

The Gold Edition model comes in midnight black paint, that sports gold accent inside and out. This special version handed over to Sumit, also gets his noteworthy record embossed as a badge on the fender and tailgate, and it is also embroidered on all the six headrests and the front dashboard.

Apart from the badges, XUV700 Gold Edition also gets custom made front grille with gold plating on vertical slats of the grille. While the new XUV700 gets the company's new logo in silver shade, the new Mahindra SUV logo in Satin Gold plating has been added to this XUV700.

Inisde the cabin are the Gold accents on seats and IP Panel stitched with fine gold thread as accents. The Mahindra XUV700 is available in multiple variants and the model presented to Sumit is the top spec AX7L with luxury kit that comprises of Bose surround sound system, autonomous driving, full panoramic sunroof among many segment best features.

The XUV700 is offered in two engine options - a 2.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both come with the option for a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Prices for the new flagship SUV start at Rs 12.49 lakh, going up to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company announced that it will begin deliveries of the petrol variants from October 30, while deliveries for the diesel models will commence in the last week of November 2021.

