Simple One electric bike receives over 30,000 pre-bookings

New Delhi: Bangalore-based electric vehicle maker Simple Energy, which recently launched its flagship e-scooter Simple One, on Friday said it has received over 30000 pre-bookings for its maiden offering.

The over 30,000 pre-bookings of Simple One have been received with 'zero' marketing which is unique for a startup in the automobile industry, the company claimed in a release.

Simple Energy had launched the scooter on August 15.

“We are grateful to the audience as they believe in the product and have shown support to a home-grown company," said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder-CEO, Simple Energy.

The company also said all issues in the back-end caused due to the heavy traffic on the website during pre-booking have been resolved, adding that it now aims at getting into production as quickly as possible. Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2021: Five headphones to gift your sibling under Rs 2,000

The e-scooter can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 only on the company's website, it added. Also Read: Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Compare range, top speed, prices and more before buying electric scooter