Toyota Corolla Cross compact SUV makes global debut

New Delhi: Toyota Motor Corporation on Thursday added the new Corolla Cross compact SUV to its Corolla series. The global premiere of the model was held in Thailand while the company said that the Corolla Cross will be launched in a growing number of other markets, going forward.

The Corolla Cross features a powerful, sleek, and sophisticated appearance. The vehicle comes with a spacious interior, sturdy front fender. The contrast between the rear fenders and the cabin results in an impressive rearview, Toyota said.

The Corolla Cross frame is based on the TNGA platform (GA-C), supporting a new torsion-beam suspension results in a stable, cushioned ride and a spacious cabin and class-leading luggage space.

The Hybrid version of the car comes with 1,798Cc engine producing Maximum output (kW[PS]/rpm) of 72[98]/5,200 and Maximum torque (N･m[kgf･m]/rpm) of 142[14.5]/3,600. The 1,798Cc Gasoline versio produces Maximum output (kW[PS]/rpm) of 103[140]/6,000 and Maximum torque (N･m[kgf･m]/rpm) of 177[18.05]/4,000.

The Corolla Cross compact SUV has superb maneuverability, the company says. An elevated driving position contributes to a wide field of view, and helps minimize blind spots while a class-leading minimum turning radius of 5.2 meters results in responsive handling.

The height of the vehicle provides for an easy access to the luggage space. The large spacious door openings entering or exiting the vehicle easy even when carrying a child.

The optimized suspension geometry and the use of large, soft bushings ensure that passengers in all seats enjoy a comfortable ride, says Toyota.