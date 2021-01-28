Triumph’s Speed Triple 1200 RS hits Indian market, know features and price

New Delhi: Triumph has launched the Speed Triple 1200 RS edition in the Indian Market.

Triumph's Speed Triple is a legendary street-naked bike and enjoys a cult following in the biker community. The Triumph Speed Triple (1st Gen) was launched way back 27 years ago, in the year 1994.

The 2nd Gen, Triumph Speed Triple 1050 was launched in the year 2005. The latest model of Speed Triple proves to be the lightest and best handling Triple with the most powerful engine in the lineup.

The Speed Triple is the flagship offering from the company. The motorcycle is powered by an all-new 1160cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine which churns out 180 PS of power and 125 Nm of torque. The engine is tweaked to produce power and torque at higher revs so as to give better high-speed acceleration. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch.

The Triumph Speed Triple RS has a kerb weight of 198 kg and this makes it 10 kg lighter than the 2nd gen model. A powerful engine with low kerb weight has resulted in an impressive power-to-weight ratio for the motorcycle.

Triumph has tried their best to improve the bike ergonomically. They have ditched the iconic under-seat silencer for an underslung primary and side-mounted secondary silencer for so as to improve the mass centralisation. The bike comes with an Aluminium twin-spar frame which is now bolted on Aluminium rear subframe. This cast aluminium frame makes it 17 per cent lighter in comparison with last-gen of the motorcycle. The motorcycle gets wider handlebars, higher ground clearance and better cornering ability.

The Triumph Speed Triple RS gets My Triumph Connectivity System as standard fitment. The gets features such as cruise control, keyless start, backlit cluster for switches. The bike gets an all-new full-LED optics at the front and back along with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is priced at Rs 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom).