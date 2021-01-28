Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: British premium motorcycle maker Triumph on Thursday launched the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS model in India priced at Rs 16.95 lakh.

Speed Triple 1200 RS extends the Roadster line-up for Triumph in India, taking the portfolio to three models Street Triple RS, Street Triple R and the Speed Triple RS, the company said in a statement.

Speed Triple 1200 RS is the lightest and best handling Speed Triple. It’s 10kg lighter than the previous generation at just 198kg ready to ride, with an all-new lightweight chassis, all-new rider ergonomics and a more dominant and purposeful riding position.

Also check out: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS now in India

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS with an all-new 1160cc triple engine produces 180 PS PEAK POWER and 125 NM PEAK TORQUE. The 198 KG WET WEIGHT bike comes with Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine. It has Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control, Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer.

The bike has Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe. For the front suspension, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS features Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload, rebound and compression damping, 120 mm travel and an Öhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload, rebound and compression damping, 120 mm rear wheel travel for the rear suspension. It has Twin 320mm floating discs. Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, OC-ABS, radial master cylinder with separate reservoir, span front brakes and Single 220mm disc. Brembo twin piston caliper, OC-ABS. Rear master cylinder with separate reservoir rear brakes. The bike also features Full-colour 5 inch TFT instruments Instrument Display and Functions.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has a Seat Height of 830 mm, 1445 mm Wheelbase and a tank capacity of 15.5 litres.

As per the company the bike has a Fuel Consumption of 5.6 l/100km. The 5 customisable riding modes, Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider Configurable, are changed via a dedicated button on the handlebars, and adjust the bike’s character with dedicated throttle response, ABS and traction control settings.

Live TV

#mute

My Triumph Connectivity System is fitted as standard, for Google turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control, music and more. The enhanced new standard-fit Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter features an improved sensor for lightning fast upshifts and smooth, precise clutchless downshifts. All-new, full LED lighting with stunning new headlights, signature DRL, and sculpted rear light transform the new 1200 RS style and lighting capability, with a whiter, brighter setup.