Maruti Suzuki Subscribe

Use brand-new Maruti cars without owning it! S-Cross, Ignis, WagonR now available for subscription: Know tenure, monthly rental and more

Use brand-new Maruti cars without owning it! S-Cross, Ignis, WagonR now available for subscription: Know tenure, monthly rental and more

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday added more models like S-Cross, Ignis and WagonR to its vehicle subscription offering for individual customers.

“After the successful launch of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, the Company has added additional models like S-Cross, Ignis and WagonR under the existing Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offering,” MSI said in a statement.

Maruti added that subscription has become more affordable with the inclusion of Wagon R in Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis in NEXA.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 12,722 for Wagon R Lxi and Rs 13,772 for Ignis Sigma in Delhi (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers these cars in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) in 8 cities. Other Maruti Suzuki cars offered under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe include – Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA.

The Maruti initiative allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24*7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure. The plan comes with tenure options of 24, 36, and 48 months, as per the customer’s choice.

After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price.

