Maruti launches online car financing platform: Here’s all you want to know

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has launched `Smart Finance` service to offer a comprehensive finance solution online.

According to the company, the service will offer customers the convenience of a "one-stop-shop` for their entire vehicle finance needs.

The platform provides customer with the ability to compare multiple scenarios for his car loan and make an informed choice of loan partner, loan tenure etc.

Here is all you want to know about Maruti online car financing platform

At present, the service is available for Nexa customers, but, will progressively be offered to Arena customers as well.

Now choose a car and get a loan on the NEXA website.

One-stop convenience for customers.

Customers have the option to compare loan offerings from multiple financiers.

This is India’s first OEM to offer an online, end-to-end, real time car finance service with multi financing options.

Smart Finance platform is currently hosted on www.nexaexperience.com.

The services include choosing the right finance partner, selecting the best suited loan product, completion of all the finance related formalities and disbursal of the loan, with just a few clicks.

The NEXA website will act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier providing wide variety of choices on the loan offers, real time status updates and in turn providing a hassle free and transparent financing solution.

Wide variety of loan offer from multiple financers

Pre- approved and custom generated loan offers

Complete online loan application process and digital documentation sharing

Real time, online status updates on loan application process

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance and Kotak Mahindra Prime.

Customer centricity has always been the key mantra for Maruti Suzuki. The pilot for Smart Finance was carried out in Gurugram and feedback was gathered from the customers to improve the user interface to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience.

The Smart Finance service is now available for NEXA customers, for salaried employees, in 30 cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada, and Dehradun.

Progressively, it will be offered for the ARENA customers, addition of new financiers, inclusion of self- employed profiling and extension to new cities in this digital finance journey.