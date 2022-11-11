'12 million passengers...' Noida International Airport CEO on passenger capacity by 2024

The Noida International Airport will be ready by the end of the year 2024 and it will provide capacity for over 12 million passengers annually, said CEO of Noida International Airport, Christoph Schnellmann. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. "We are on schedule to deliver Noida International Airport as per our terms with the Uttar Pradesh government by end of 2024. When the airport opens Delhi and the national capital region will have a second international airport," said Schnellmann.

He further said that the airport will operate sustainably by minimising carbon dioxide and other emissions "Noida International Airport will provide a capacity for over 12 million passengers per year. It will operate sustainably by minimising carbon dioxide and other emissions," said the CEO.

Schnellmann said that the airport would combine Indian warmth in hospitality with Swiss quality and efficiency. "The airport will make the best use of the digital technologies available to us today allowing you as a passenger to determine how and when you would like to experience our airport," he said.

He said the terminal design will reflect the rich architectural heritage of India. "The Noida International Airport will be an airport the region can be proud of bringing the world to the western UP and bringing western UP to the world stimulating development, infrastructure development, economic growth and creating jobs for the region. Our logo reflects these ambitions," said Schnellmann.

Spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have the capacity to serve around 12 million passengers a year. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. The airport is set to be the logistics gateway of northern India and will help establish Uttar Pradesh on the global logistics map.

Planned at a strategic location, the airport will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport and cater to the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

Noida International Airport is strategically located, which is at a road distance of about 72 km from IGI Airport, 40 km from Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad respectively, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra.

The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes. The airport will develop a Ground Transportation Centre that will feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking. This will enable seamless connectivity of the airport with the road, rail, and metro.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG.Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) is developing Noida International Airport under the PPP model in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India.

With the construction of the airport, it is being expressed that the job opportunities will open in the state.According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the International Airport near Jewar will be developed as an Aviation Hub which is conceived to provide all the modern, efficient and hi-tech facilities. The airport area when fully operational is expected to have Aero and Non-Aero activities along with MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) facilities.