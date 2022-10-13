Hyderabad-bound Spicejet flight makes emergency landing; smoke detected in cockpit

A SpiceJet flight from Goa to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The SG 3735 flight's pilot observed smoke and informed the air traffic controller (ATC), who then informed the ground crew. The landing was successful on Wednesday night. The pilot discovered the smoke in the cockpit shortly before the flight's scheduled 11.30 p.m. landing in Hyderabad. The flight had departed from Goa at 9.55 p.m. Additionally, all 86 people on board the flight, which made an emergency landing, are safe.

"There were 86 passengers on the flight. All are safe," a source at the airport told IANS. The incident reportedly sent panic among passengers and a female passenger was taken ill due to smoke. The emergency landing led to diversion of nine flights to other cities. Six domestic flights, two international flight and one cargo flight were diverted.

The airline has been under the radar of the Indian aviation watchdog authority DGCA for the malfunctions in its aircraft causing emergency landings. Earlier, Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced the extension of the restrictions on SpiceJet, and now the airline will continue to operate 50 percent of its departure until 29 October 2022.

The Indian aviation watchdog implemented restrictions on the airline following the increasing number of technical snags on July 27, 2022. At the time, the restrictions were supposed to be for eight weeks, which DGCA has extended now. It is to be noted that the restrictions on the airline were implemented under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. They also mentioned that the restrictions on the airline are being extended as a matter of "abundant caution".

The order from DGCA extending the restrictions read, "The review has indicated that there is an appreciable reduction in a number of safety incidents. However, as a matter of abundant caution, the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated 27 07 2022 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule le 29.10.2022, in accordance with the powers conferred under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937."

With inputs from IANS