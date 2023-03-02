Adani Group to Redevelop Lucknow Airport With Rs 5,000 Crore Investment, Check New Features

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow will soon undergo renovation. The Adani Group intends to modernise the same by spending up to Rs 5,000 crore. In order to pay for, among other things, a sizable integrated terminal and related amenities to improve aircraft circulation, Lucknow International Airport Ltd (LIAL), according to official sources, has requested a price rise. The combined passenger handling capacity of the two terminals is 43 lakh passengers annually. However, they currently handle 55 lakh passengers or 28 percent more passengers than their designed capacity.

"Phase-1 of the new integrated terminal 3 (T3), with a capacity of handling 80 lakh passengers per annum, should be ready by this October. Then in another year, phase-II should be ready with an additional capacity of 50 lakh passengers per annum, taking T3`s total capacity to 1.3 crores," said the official.

Also read: SalamAir Chittagong-Muscat Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport; Details

The key features of T3 will include e-gates, self-baggage drop counters, and new lounges. "The proposed increase in user development fees is being compared with existing UDF rates of Lucknow International Airport while there is a huge gap between the proposed and existing infrastructure. The proposed UDF rates at Lucknow Airport are in line with other major airports with similar infrastructure," a CCSIA spokesperson said.

There will be a "super app" to boost digital travel easily. T3 will have dedicated OLA, Uber, and taxi pick-up and drop-off zones. Sources say LIAL has environmental clearance to take capacity up to almost 4 crore flyers per annum, given the potential of the place.

"Uttar Pradesh is one of the fastest growing states and moving towards a $1 trillion economy. As the capital, Lucknow is the centre for all business activities in the state, our endeavour for the proposed infrastructural development at CCSIA is to establish a viable and sustainable business ecosystem, enhancing the airport`s catchment area, creation of airport infrastructure in accordance with the projected traffic, ensuring safe and efficient airport operations along with a brand promise of being a pleasant experience for our passengers at Lucknow," he said.

Most of the capital expenditure projects are related to airside and terminal capacity development matching with projected exponential passenger growth at CCSIA. LIAL will also enhance the area's green cover by planting 1.5 lakh saplings. T3 will have over a lakh decorative planters and indoor plants.

With IANS Inputs