SalamAir Chittagong-Muscat Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport; Details

The Salam Air flight from Chittagong to Muscat had 200 people on board when the pilot detected smoke coming out of the aircraft's engine and decided to make an emergency landing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A SalamAir flight from Chittagong, Bangladesh, headed for Muscat, had to make an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport in Maharashtra when smoke was found in the engine, as per a statement on Thursday. As per the information provided, 200 passengers and seven crew members were on board the aeroplane that departed from Bangladesh. The crew and passengers are all secure.

"A SalamAir flight (Chittagong-Muscat) made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport last night after the pilot detected smoke emitting from the engine. The flight was carrying around 200 passengers and seven crew members. All of them are safe," the Airport official said. 

(With ANI Inputs)

