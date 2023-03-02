SalamAir Chittagong-Muscat Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport; Details

A SalamAir flight from Chittagong, Bangladesh, headed for Muscat, had to make an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport in Maharashtra when smoke was found in the engine, as per a statement on Thursday. As per the information provided, 200 passengers and seven crew members were on board the aeroplane that departed from Bangladesh. The crew and passengers are all secure.

"A SalamAir flight (Chittagong-Muscat) made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport last night after the pilot detected smoke emitting from the engine. The flight was carrying around 200 passengers and seven crew members. All of them are safe," the Airport official said.

Also read: Finnair Announces Improved Business Class, Premium Economy On New Delhi-Helsinki Route: Check Features

(With ANI Inputs)