Aero India 2023: Indian Air Force Performs 'Gurukul' Flypast on Day 1 in Bengaluru; Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Following this, the event kicked off with air shows, among which was Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari of the Indian Air Force led the Gurukul formation on a flypast. The formation showcased the indigenous aircraft.

The formation was led by an LCA SPT aircraft flown by the Air Chief Marshal, who was flanked by two Hindustan Turbo Trainers and two Intermediate Jet Trainers. HAWK-i followed in line after the LCA SPT, while Hindustan-228 was in the last position. Besides, the LCH Prachand made by HAL also performed aerobatics at the show.

Further, the event will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)," the PMO said in a statement.

Aero India 2023 attracted participation from over 80 countries. 65 CEOs of international and Indian OEMs and ministers from around 30 different countries are anticipated to attend Aero India 2023.

More than 800 defence businesses, including over 100 international and 700 Indian enterprises, participated in the Aero India 2023 show. MSMEs and start-ups from India will display the development of specialised technologies as well as the expansion of the nation's aerospace and defence capabilities at the event.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited. The five-day event will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant `New India` by displaying India`s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.