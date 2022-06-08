Air Arabia flight declares Mayday, aviation regulator DGCA orders probe

After an Air Arabia flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport on June 6 and declared Mayday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 7 ordered an investigation into the matter. "The preliminary investigation will be done by DGCA in consultation with Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)," said a senior DGCA official.

In a statement, DGCA said that on June 6 Air Arabia A320 Aircraft A6-AOT operating flight 3L-062 (Chittagong-Abu Dhabi) experienced No.1 Engine Stall and Engine Fail ECAM warnings came on. The crew carried out ECAM actions.

The flight landed at the Ahmedabad airport at approximately 9:25 pm on Monday (June 6) after one of the engines "stalled" mid-air and the engine failure warning came on, they added. Due to the warning sign, the crew had to make a "MAYDAY" call and the aircraft was allowed to conduct an emergency landing at the airport, the officials noted.

None of the passengers or crew members were injured and the aircraft landed safely, they said. "ENG1 was shut down. The crew declared MAY day and diverted to Ahmedabad," reads the statement."Aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad. A team from DGCA, Mumbai office In consultation with AAIB is being sent to Ahmedabad for preliminary investigation, it further read.

