Air Canada to resume its Toronto-Mumbai flight services from October 29

Air Canada, the national carrier of the North American nation, is expanding its international network by connecting new cities with its flight services. During the expansion, the airline resumed its flight services to India. After the services of the airlines are resumed, the airline will have a regular service between Toronto, Canada, and Mumbai, India, via London's Heathrow Airport. The flight services are scheduled to be resumed on October 29.

It is to be noted that Mumbai will be the second destination for the Canadian flyer in India, with Delhi, India's national capital being the first. The flight from Toronto to Mumbai won't be direct; it will make a brief stop in London for slightly over 2.5 hours. Every day at 08:30 local time, Air Canada flight AC856 will arrive at LHR and leave again at 11:10. This route will also be flown by Boeing 787 Dreamliners operated by Air Canada.

As per Simple Flying, Air Canada's Senior Vice President Marka Galardo said, "We are also excited to return to Mumbai, India's largest city and an important financial, commercial, and entertainment hub, complementing our 13 weekly flights from Canada to Delhi. Our Mumbai services are scheduled to operate with a stop in London Heathrow, offering connectivity to more than a dozen Air Canada and Star Alliance partner United Airlines flights between North America and London, as well as additional options for travel between the UK and India. The India market remains very important to Air Canada, and we are committed to resuming our currently paused non-stop services on Toronto-Mumbai and Vancouver-Delhi when circumstances allow."

As part of the expansion, the airlines will also start flights to the city of Bangkok, connecting Canada to the South East Asian region. Moreover, the airline has also announced the expansion of its services to the South Pacific and South America. The airline will resume its seasonal services to Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland. Furthermore, the seasonal service to South America might also be continued with flights from Montreal and Toronto to Lima, Peru.