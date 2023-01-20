topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Air India acknowledges gaps in reporting peeing incident, says taking steps after DGCA action

The incident where Shankar Mishra allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger happened on the AI-102 flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 07:33 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Air India acknowledges gaps in reporting peeing incident, says taking steps after DGCA action

After aviation regulator DGCA initiated enforcement actions, Air India on Friday said it respectfully acknowledges the gaps in reporting with respect to the urination incident onboard a New York-Delhi flight last year and that relevant steps are being taken to address the issues. The incident where a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger happened on the AI-102 flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year but came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4.

On Friday, DGCA said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the flight in connection with the incident. A fine of Rs 3 lakh has also been imposed on the airline's Director of in-flight services. These enforcement actions have been taken for various violations.

"We are in receipt of today's order of the Director General of Civil Aviation and are studying the same. We respectfully acknowledge the gaps in our reporting and are taking relevant steps to ensure that the same are addressed," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, the airline is also strengthening our crews' awareness about policies on the handling of incidents involving unruly passengers. "Air India is committed to stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers".

Live Tv

Air IndiaDGCAAirlineAviationPlaneAir India peeing incident

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885