Air India

Air India, Air Arabia flights diverted from Kozhikode to Coimbatore due to bad weather

Three planes from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi bound for Kozhikode in Kerala were delayed because of bad weather, joining a number of flights disrupted earlier in the Indian states, reports PTI.

Air India, Air Arabia flights diverted from Kozhikode to Coimbatore due to bad weather
Image for representation

Due to bad weather in Kerala, three planes from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi bound for Kozhikode were diverted to Coimbatore. At roughly 7.15 a.m., two Air Arabia flights from Sharjah and an Air-India flight from Abu Dhabi were diverted to Coimbatore's international airport. However, the flights left Kozhikode airport after an hour as soon as the visibility improved. Though, the passengers on the flight were annoyed because of the delay, reports PTI.

The weather in India has recently been disrupting the flight schedules in different states of the country. Earlier, The heavy rain storm in the national capital also affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with the airport authority requesting the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

At the time, Delhi airport said in a statement, “Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

Also read: Tom Cruise: Top Gun actor can fly everything, from F-16 fighter jet to helicopters and more

Meanwhile, many airlines advised the passenger to keep some buffer travel time on their hands and check the latest status of their flights in view of the bad weather.

The weather office also issued an ‘orange alert’ for the national capital predicting rain accompanied by squalls at the speed of 50-60 kph on Monday under the influence of a western disturbance. Earlier on Saturday, parts of the national capital received rain.

With inputs from PTI 

