Air India announces new international flights to London’s Gatwick, Heathrow airport from THESE Indian cities

Tata-owned Air India has been working continuously on expanding its air routes and increasing the frequency of flights. Hence, taking a step forward with the expansion plan, Air India today (January 12) announced the launch of 12 weekly flights to London’s Gatwick Airport and five additional services to Heathrow Airport. Air India is all set to operate thrice weekly air service to Gatwick, from Indian cities like Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi. With the initiation of these flight services, Air India becomes the only scheduled airline to offer direct services to the UK's second-largest airport. Meanwhile, Air India will add five additional weekly frequencies from the national capital for Heathrow.

To Heathrow, Air India will add five additional weekly frequencies with Delhi increasing from 14 to 17 times a week and Mumbai from 12 to 14 times a week. Just like Heathrow airport, Gatwick also provides passengers with direct access to the UK's road network which will facilitate the convenience of travel to London and South-East England.

Moreover, with round-the-clock direct rail access from the South Terminal, passengers can reach Central London in less than half an hour. The addition of new routes is part of the airline's ongoing endeavour to spread its wings on the international aviation map, hence, increasing its market share on international routes.

Further in November 2022, Air India announced the commencement of new flight services, to connect Mumbai with New York, Paris, and Frankfurt, beginning in February of 2023. Additionally, the full-service airline announced the restart of nonstop service between Delhi and Milan, Copenhagen, and Vienna. According to Air India, a daily service between Mumbai and New York (JFK International Airport) will start on February 14 of the next year.

Air India will add four weekly Delhi-Milan routes starting from February 1 and thrice-weekly flights on each of Delhi-Vienna and Delhi-Copenhagen commencing from February 18 and March 1, 2023, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)