topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Air India Bengaluru-San Francisco flight delayed for 13 hours, passengers stranded at airport

The Air India flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco got delayed because of a technical glitch, and the passengers were stranded at Kempegowda International Airport for hours.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Air India Bengaluru-San Francisco flight delayed for 13 hours, passengers stranded at airport

Air India's direct flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco got delayed for 13 hours on December 21. Flight AI175 was initially set to depart from Bengaluru Airport at 14:20 pm (IST) but was delayed and took off from the airport nearly after 13 hours at 03:36 (IST) on 22 December. Meanwhile, the passengers who were scheduled to travel between India and USA were stranded at the airport for 13 hours and took to Twitter to complain about the same.

Telling about the problems, a Twitter user said, "Was supposed to fly from Bangalore to SFO today at 2:20PM! But the flight is just constantly getting delayed by 2 hours and now stands at a 10h delay! @airindiain hasn’t communicated clearly to its passengers. There are people with infants sitting at the airport from 11AM!" In her tweet, she also added a picture of the display screen showing the flight departure of flight.

Also read: British MP seeks better air connectivity between India-UK, calls for more direct flights on route

Multiple passengers tweeted for the same, asking the airline for updates on the flight and informing them of the elders and kids struggling at  Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. One of the passengers tweeted, "@airindiain BLR to SFO, Dec 21 14:30 Flight Delayed by 6.25Hours, But Still not clear with Schedule. Few Elder passengers and kids are Struggling at BLR Airport. Kindly help! Post us Flight Schedule and plan."

Acknowledging the passengers' tweets, Air India's official Twitter handle responded to one of the posts, saying, "Dear Sir, we're sorry for the delay. Our ground team is providing all required assistance to passengers meal, and refreshments are being served currently to passengers waiting at the airport, and accommodation if needed. As per the latest update, the flight will depart at 0300hrs."

Reports suggest that the Air India Bengaluru-San Francisco flight got delayed because of a technical glitch, and the aircraft could not be used until the issue was resolved. It is to be noted that the airline resumed its direct flight services between Bengaluru-San Francisco recently on December 2 and uses Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on the route.

Live Tv

Air IndiaAir India flightBengaluruSan FranciscoAir India flight delayAviation

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith