Air India Bengaluru-San Francisco flight delayed for 13 hours, passengers stranded at airport

Air India's direct flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco got delayed for 13 hours on December 21. Flight AI175 was initially set to depart from Bengaluru Airport at 14:20 pm (IST) but was delayed and took off from the airport nearly after 13 hours at 03:36 (IST) on 22 December. Meanwhile, the passengers who were scheduled to travel between India and USA were stranded at the airport for 13 hours and took to Twitter to complain about the same.

Telling about the problems, a Twitter user said, "Was supposed to fly from Bangalore to SFO today at 2:20PM! But the flight is just constantly getting delayed by 2 hours and now stands at a 10h delay! @airindiain hasn’t communicated clearly to its passengers. There are people with infants sitting at the airport from 11AM!" In her tweet, she also added a picture of the display screen showing the flight departure of flight.

Also read: British MP seeks better air connectivity between India-UK, calls for more direct flights on route

Multiple passengers tweeted for the same, asking the airline for updates on the flight and informing them of the elders and kids struggling at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. One of the passengers tweeted, "@airindiain BLR to SFO, Dec 21 14:30 Flight Delayed by 6.25Hours, But Still not clear with Schedule. Few Elder passengers and kids are Struggling at BLR Airport. Kindly help! Post us Flight Schedule and plan."

Dear Sir, we're sorry for the delay. Our ground team is providing all required assistance to passengers meal and refreshments are being served currently to passengers waiting at the airport and accommodation if needed. As per the latest update, the flight will depart at 0300hrs. — Air India (@airindiain) December 21, 2022

Acknowledging the passengers' tweets, Air India's official Twitter handle responded to one of the posts, saying, "Dear Sir, we're sorry for the delay. Our ground team is providing all required assistance to passengers meal, and refreshments are being served currently to passengers waiting at the airport, and accommodation if needed. As per the latest update, the flight will depart at 0300hrs."

Was supposed to fly from Bangalore to SFO today at 2:20PM! But the flight is just constantly getting delayed by 2 hours and now stands at a 10h delay!@airindiain hasn’t communicated clearly to it’s passengers. There are people with infants sitting at the airport from 11AM! pic.twitter.com/wvIEo0SvrY — Aishwarya Rao (@aishwaryaBRao) December 21, 2022

Reports suggest that the Air India Bengaluru-San Francisco flight got delayed because of a technical glitch, and the aircraft could not be used until the issue was resolved. It is to be noted that the airline resumed its direct flight services between Bengaluru-San Francisco recently on December 2 and uses Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on the route.