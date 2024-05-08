Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747807
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA EXPRESS FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

Air India Express Flight Cancellations: Amidst Chaos At Delhi Airport, Airlines Issues An Apology

The chaos erupted at Delhi Airport when Air India Express abruptly cancelled flights to popular destinations such as Goa, Guwahati, and Srinagar. 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Air India Express Flight Cancellations: Amidst Chaos At Delhi Airport, Airlines Issues An Apology

Air India Express has announced the cancellation of more than 80 flights. This unexpected disruption has led to chaos and distress among travellers at Delhi Airport. The chaos erupted when Air India Express abruptly cancelled flights to popular destinations such as Goa, Guwahati, and Srinagar. This last-minute announcement caught passengers off guard, leading to a state of confusion and distress. The affected travellers gathered around the airline's counters, demanding explanations for the sudden cancellations.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose Delhi-Srinagar flight was cancelled, expressed frustration, stating that passengers were left stranded for hours without prior notice. He said, "I was supposed to leave in the morning. But I am now leaving on an IndiGo flight after sitting here for 3-4 hours...If the flights were cancelled, they should have informed us in the morning itself. Why did they fool everyone?...Air India (Express) should be shut...their basic culture is bad, nothing will become of it."

Air India Express Apologizes

In response to the disruptions, Air India Express issued an apology, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers. A post by the airlines on the X platform said, "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by unprecedented flight delays and cancellations. While we are working hard to minimise disruptions, please check your flight status before heading to the airport. If your flight is impacted, please reach out to Tia on WhatsApp or http://airindiaexpress.com/support for refund and rescheduling support". 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: War of Words over Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA Video
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA Video
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal Governor has special power?
DNA Video
DNA: NEET UG 2024 paper leaked?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan