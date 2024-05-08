Air India Express Flight Cancellations: Amidst Chaos At Delhi Airport, Airlines Issues An Apology

Air India Express has announced the cancellation of more than 80 flights. This unexpected disruption has led to chaos and distress among travellers at Delhi Airport. The chaos erupted when Air India Express abruptly cancelled flights to popular destinations such as Goa, Guwahati, and Srinagar. This last-minute announcement caught passengers off guard, leading to a state of confusion and distress. The affected travellers gathered around the airline's counters, demanding explanations for the sudden cancellations.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose Delhi-Srinagar flight was cancelled, expressed frustration, stating that passengers were left stranded for hours without prior notice. He said, "I was supposed to leave in the morning. But I am now leaving on an IndiGo flight after sitting here for 3-4 hours...If the flights were cancelled, they should have informed us in the morning itself. Why did they fool everyone?...Air India (Express) should be shut...their basic culture is bad, nothing will become of it."

#WATCH | Over 70 international & domestic flights of Air India Express cancelled after its senior crew member went on mass 'sick leave'.



DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose Delhi-Srinagar was also cancelled, says, "...I was supposed to leave in the morning. But I am now leaving… pic.twitter.com/SWC9JnIX1d May 8, 2024

Air India Express Apologizes

In response to the disruptions, Air India Express issued an apology, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers. A post by the airlines on the X platform said, "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by unprecedented flight delays and cancellations. While we are working hard to minimise disruptions, please check your flight status before heading to the airport. If your flight is impacted, please reach out to Tia on WhatsApp or http://airindiaexpress.com/support for refund and rescheduling support".