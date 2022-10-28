topStories
Aviation
AIR INDIA EXPRESS

Air India Express to launch Vijayawada-Sharjah direct flight from October 31, airfare starts at Rs 13,669

Air India Express is the only airline that offers international services in and out of Vijayawada, connecting it to Muscat and Kuwait with a B737-800 NG aircraft.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 10:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Air India Express, India's international budget airline, has announced the launch of a direct international flight from Vijayawada to Sharjah from October 31. A press release from the operator said the inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on October 31 at 06.35 PM. The inaugural fares for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector begin at Rs 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector begins at AED 399.

Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express, said, "We are happy to announce the debut international service of Air India Express between Vijayawada and Sharjah. After the pandemic's two arduous years, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels. For those travelling to UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit, with a well-timed flight."

Currently, Air India Express is the only airline that offers international services in and out of Vijayawada. In addition to Sharjah, Air India Express flies from Vijayawada to Muscat and Kuwait with a B737-800 NG aircraft, offering affordable travel, a buy-on-board meal service, pre-ordered hot meals, and in-seat power for charging mobile devices.

