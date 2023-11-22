Air India Flouts CAR Norms, Aviation Watchdog ‘DGCA’ Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine

DGCA carried out inspections at three airports in India, namely Kochi, Bengaluru, and Delhi, to find out that Air India was not abiding by the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). Upon the failure of law compliance, the aviation watchdog - DGCA has slapped a penalty on the airline that amounts to Rs 10 lakh. DGCA has first issued a show-cause notice to the air carrier on Nov 3 and based on its reply, it was found that the airline was not complying with certain provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements.

These pertain to "not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, non-training of some of their ground personnel as per the stipulations and non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers who were made to travel on unserviceable seats", it said. For these lapses, the regulator has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

Air India has ordered 470 aircraft to serve the Indian economy and is set to receive a new aircraft every six days over the next 18 months, CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said on Friday. He was speaking at the 67th Assembly of Presidents of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines here. “We have new aircraft, we are recruiting many, many new crew and staff, improving the training regime and there is more work to do and we are making good progress,” he said. Speaking at a session, Wilson said a vast majority of Air India customers want reliability and punctuality, and the challenge is to satisfy customers' requirements.

Moreover, new aircraft are being put on international flights and most of the grounded planes have been restored, Wilson added.

Tata-owned Air India has ordered 470 aircraft to serve the Indian economy which is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8 per cent and it is set to receive a new aircraft every six days over the next 18 months, he said.

He also exuded confidence of competing with other airlines and increasing traffic for Air India.

Current air travel demand in India is 20 per cent above 2019 levels as India reopened sooner, according to Subash Menon, director general of Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.