Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra accused of urinating on a woman
Air India intially imposed a 1-month ban on Shankar Mishra, following the urinating incident that happened on New York to Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.
Air India has imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year, a source said on Thursday.
The incident had happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.
The source said the airline has imposed a flying ban on Mishra for four months.
Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.
