Flying car becomes reality! US firm unveils world's first 4-seater model, to be launched by 2026

The US-based company ASKA unveiled the first fully-functional prototype of the "ASKA A5" electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023. The ASKA A5 is the first four-seater flying car in the world, and it can fly up to 250 miles on a single charge while travelling on land. The company is also unveiling the ASKA On-Demand ride service, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2026 and will consist of a fleet of ASKA cars running on-demand in significant cities and their environs.

"Our unveil at CES represents something that has never been accomplished in the world but which humans have dreamed of for decades: a fully functional, full-scale prototype of a Drive & Fly electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing, a real flying car. We`re making history with ASKA and defining the next 100 years of transportation," Guy Kaplinsky, Co-founder/CEO of ASKA, said in a statement.

Moreover, to perform a vertical take-off or landing, the flying car requires only a compact space, such as a helipad or vertiport. The vehicle also fits into existing parking spaces and can be charged at home and EV charging stations, according to the company. The company said that the vehicle is also built to meet the highest safety standards.

ASKA, for example, has large wings that can glide the craft to a safe landing in the event of an emergency. It is powered by two sources of energy -- batteries and an engine. The six propellers, one on each wing, provide additional redundancy for safe landings.

In the event of an emergency, ASKA includes a ballistic parachute to save the entire aircraft, said the company. The ASKA A5 is targeted for commercialisation by 2026. However, pre-order reservations are now being accepted at the company's official site, the company added.

With IANS inputs