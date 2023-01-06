topStoriesenglish
Air India peeing shocker: US-based Wells Fargo Bank sacks accused Shankar Mishra

Shankar Mishra was employed at an American multinational financial firm Wells Fargo, which has taken action against the accused of the Air India 'peeing' incident and fired him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of peeing on an elderly co-passenger on an Air India flight, has been terminated by his employer Wells Fargo. The American multinational firm issued a statement terminating the services of Mishra. The company took cognizance of the incident on November 26 on the New York-Delhi and took action against their employee, mentioning that they find these allegations "deeply disturbing". It is to be noted that Mishra was employed as the Vice-President of the firm in India.

Issuing a statement, the company said, "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has started an investigation to look into the matter and has summoned Air India's pilot and staff to create a timeline of the incident. However, the accused, Shankar Mishra, has issued a statement defending himself. 

The statement said, "The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28, and the same was delivered on November 30." It added, "The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022."

Delhi Police has booked Mishra under Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 294 (sings, recites, or utters any obscene song, ballad, or words, in or near any public place), 354 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code as well as a section of the Aircraft Rules Act.

