Air India ‘peeing’ incident: Delhi Police summons flight cabin crew, pilot

In connection with the incident of a man peeing on a female co-passenger on an Air India aircraft from New York to Delhi, the Delhi Police has invited the pilot and other crew members to participate in the investigation. According to the accuser Shankar Mishra's attorneys, a deal was reached, and the elderly woman received compensation.

"Police will establish the entire timeline of the incident, and the statements of the flight staff will be recorded," a source in the know of things said.

According to the statement issued by Mishra`s lawyers, Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, the WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered on November 30.

"The lady`s persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022," the statement read.

Per the statement, Mishra had paid the compensation agreed upon between both parties on PayTM on November 28, but the woman`s daughter returned the money on December 19.

"The accused has full faith in the country's judicial system and will cooperate with the investigation process," it added. The elderly female passenger on whom a man urinated in an Air India flight had told the crew to get him arrested by the airport police and not to bring him near her.

"I told them (crew members) that I wanted the man arrested immediately by the airport police. They asked me if I would like to talk to the ground staff, and I told them that I most certainly would," the co-passenger on whom the man, Shankar Mishra, urinated in an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, said in the FIR.

The incident occurred on November 26, 2022, and the FIR was lodged at the Indira Gandhi Airport police station on January 4.

Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company, Wells Fargo, headquartered in California. Meanwhile, multiple teams were looking for Mishra, a resident of Mumbai and a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Mishra is continuously changing his locations, and evading arrest, said sources. On Thursday, the police had written to the concerned authorities seeking a Look Out Circular against Mishra after he went incommunicado.

Delhi Police has booked Mishra under Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 294 (sings, recites, or utters any obscene song, ballad, or words, in or near any public place), 354 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code as well as a section of the Aircraft Rules Act.

