Air India Rejigs In-flight Food And Beverage Menu For All International Flights

Air India has introduced refreshed inflight food and beverages menus across cabins on all international flights. "The refresh of the menus is based on guest feedback and is designed to offer travellers an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers, decadent desserts, and showcase India's locally sourced culinary influence while keeping in line with the healthy eating trend," the airline said in a release. Besides, the bar menu has been revamped, that includes Laurent-Perrier La Cuvve Brut champagne, and wines from the vineyards of Chateau de l'Hestrange, Les Oliviers, Chateau Milon, and the Piedmont region of Northern Italy.

The new beverages menu also features a range of whiskeys, gin, vodka, and beers of premium brands, the release said. "Our underlying focus while designing the new menus has been on ensuring that they include nutritious options that are delicious, and on incorporating contemporary, sustainable practices," Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services, Air India, said.

Also, recently, one of the engine blades of an Air India plane was found to be damaged after it landed in Kolkata on Monday morning, said officials who suspect that it was caused by a bird hit. A blade on the right engine of the plane, Airbus A320, which arrived here from Mumbai, was found to be bent during checks after boarding was complete for its return journey, they said.

Air India flight AI675 landed in Kolkata around 8.20 am, after taking off from Mumbai at 6.16 am, they said. For its return journey to Mumbai, a total of 119 passengers boarded the plane (AI676) from Kolkata.There were also six cabin crew on the plane, which was preparing to take off when the damage was detected, they added. The passengers were made to deboard the plane, which then underwent repairs. The passengers went to Mumbai on the same flight around 1 pm, officials said.