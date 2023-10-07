Air India Reveals First Look Of Plane With New Logo, Design; Check Pictures

Tata Group-owned Air India airline has unveiled its aircraft with new logo and livery. The Indian carrier revealed the Airbus A350 aircraft sporting the new livery and logo revealed by airline earlier. The new aircraft gives a hint of what the future aircrafts of the brand will look like with the updated graphics on the body. Sharing the update on X, the airline posted pictures of the new aircraft on the social media platform. The plane will arrive in India in winter.

Sharing the post, the airline said, "Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter." It is worth mentioning that the new livery and logo are part of Air India's multi-pronged transformation plan. The plans to change the face of the airline were initiated after the change in the carrier's ownership.

The Airbus A350 aircraft currently in Toulouse, France features the brand's new colours including golden, red and purple. As part of its rebranding effort, Air India earlier in August announced its new logo and color palette. The new logo, which features a more stylized design and a new color scheme, is a contemporary interpretation of the airline's well-known Maharaja mascot.

Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter... @Airbus #FlyAI #AirIndia #NewFleet #Airbus350 pic.twitter.com/nGe3hIExsx October 6, 2023

The bright red lettering of AI is still present in the color palette but is in a new font. Air India is written in white in a red area on the underside of the aircraft as part of the color scheme.

According to the airline, the new livery and design of the aircraft incorporates a pattern that is inspired by the chakras and a color scheme of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights. The original logo, which depicted a red swan embellished with the recognizable orange Konark Chakra, has been replaced by the current one.