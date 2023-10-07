trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672055
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Air India Reveals First Look Of Plane With New Logo, Design; Check Pictures

Air India's Airbus A350 aircraft with new logo and livery will arrive in India in Winter and will be among the first aircraft in the airline's fleet to sport the new graphics.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Air India Reveals First Look Of Plane With New Logo, Design; Check Pictures Image Source- Twitter (Air India)

Tata Group-owned Air India airline has unveiled its aircraft with new logo and livery. The Indian carrier revealed the Airbus A350 aircraft sporting the new livery and logo revealed by airline earlier. The new aircraft gives a hint of what the future aircrafts of the brand will look like with the updated graphics on the body. Sharing the update on X, the airline posted pictures of the new aircraft on the social media platform. The plane will arrive in India in winter.

Sharing the post, the airline said, "Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter." It is worth mentioning that the new livery and logo are part of Air India's multi-pronged transformation plan. The plans to change the face of the airline were initiated after the change in the carrier's ownership.

Also read: Plane Crash In Canada Kills Three, Two Indians Among Dead

The Airbus A350 aircraft currently in Toulouse, France features the brand's new colours including golden, red and purple. As part of its rebranding effort, Air India earlier in August announced its new logo and color palette. The new logo, which features a more stylized design and a new color scheme, is a contemporary interpretation of the airline's well-known Maharaja mascot.

The bright red lettering of AI is still present in the color palette but is in a new font. Air India is written in white in a red area on the underside of the aircraft as part of the color scheme.

According to the airline, the new livery and design of the aircraft incorporates a pattern that is inspired by the chakras and a color scheme of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights. The original logo, which depicted a red swan embellished with the recognizable orange Konark Chakra, has been replaced by the current one.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train