Breaking: 3 Including Two Indians Killed In Canada Plane Crash

The plane crash in Canada's British Columbia occurred 100 kilometres east of Vancouver; Transportation Safety Board of Canada has initiated a probe in the incident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A small plane crash in Canada's British Columbia province killed three people on Friday. The aircraft in the incident has been identified as a Piper PA-34 Seneca aircraft, a twin-engined light aircraft. Based on Reuters' report, the plane crashed into trees and bushes behind a motel.

It is to be noted that the incident occurred near a local airport in Chilliwack which is about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver. Based on reports,Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending investigators to probe the incident.

Also read: 'No Survivors': Plane Crash In Australia Kills 4, Three Children Among Dead

The pilot and the other two passengers were all killed, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it was notifying the family members of the victims.

Reuters quotes an eye witness of the plane crash, saying, "(I) started running and I saw it go into the forest across the street, crash through the trees."

