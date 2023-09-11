Air India To Improve Customer Services At Airports, Launches Project 'Abhinandan'

Tata-group owned Air India has rolled out ‘Project Abhinandan’ (an expression of greetings in Hindi), aimed at providing personalised and hassle-free on-ground experience to Air India passengers at airports.

As part of the project, Air India has deployed specially trained Service Assurance Officers at 16 major Indian airports, who will offer on-ground assistance across airport touchpoints to Air India guests who may require it – at check-in area or lounges, near the boarding gates, during transit, or at the arrival hall.

Air India’s Service Assurance Officers will be placed at strategic touchpoints to proactively engage with guests, provide support, or troubleshoot any issues. They are also trained to address unforeseen issues such as missed flights, delayed baggage delivery and misconnections at airports, among others.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience & Ground Handling Officer, Air India, said, “Airport experiences can be daunting for many air travellers, despite how frequently one travels. ‘Project Abhinandan’ is our sincere effort to simplify the airport experience for our guests and make a meaningful difference to their overall travel experience, and more broadly, to make them feel at ease and welcomed when they fly with us.”

“Flying is a wonderful experience, and we want our guests to enjoy it in the most seamless ways possible. We are constantly evaluating new ways to enhance that experience in our effort to transform Air India into a truly world-class airline. ‘Project Abhinandan’ service is a step in that direction,” Dogra said.

Air India’s Service Assurance Officers at airports will provide assistance to any Air India guest, regardless of the cabin class one is booked in, requiring airport assistance at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Varanasi and Vishakhapatnam.

The Service Assurance Officers are available at the airports in addition to the other Air India and ground handling agencies’ staff. Air India has already recruited and deployed over 100 Service Assurance Officers across airports.