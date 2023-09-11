A Delhi-based woman has been booked because of her dog creating the ruckus of a flight. Based on Herald Goa's report a complaint has been filed against the woman for endangering her fellow passengers on a Goa-bound Flight. The accused allegedly opened her pet carrier to calm down the dog which was making noise. However, the act did not bode well with the passengers and her co-passengers started panicking.

The incident occurred on a Delhi-Goa flight on Saturday. The accused in the incident has been identified as Alisha Adhana who boarded the flight with her family member from Indira Gandhi International Airport, reports Herald Goa. Following the airline's standard protocol, the carrier was kept in the cabin and the cage was not to be opened.

When the plane took off the uncomfortable canine started making noises. After which, Alisha opened the carrier and put the dog on her lap. Reacting to this her co-passengers objected to the presence of the animal.

The incident reportedly occurred on an Akasa Air flight and the flight manager filed a complaint after the plane landed at the airport. The woman has been under section 336 of IPC for endangering the lives of crew and fellow passengers.

In a similar incident, a couple from New Zealand has filed a complaint against Singapore Airlines asking for refund due to a bad encounter on one of the airline's flights. The couple's flight was made uncomfortable by the dog that was sat next to them in the aircraft's premium economy cabin. Warren Press and Gill were the pair involved in the incident. The pair had just begun their journey from Paris to Singapore when the tragedy occurred.

They boarded the 13-hour Singapore Airlines flight for their journey and realized their seatmate was a dog. Gill Press remembered how they were initially startled by the animal's appearance when they first heard its loud snorting sound. She was astonished to learn that the sound was the dog's breathing.