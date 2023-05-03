Air India, Vistara Enter Interline Partnership Ahead Of Airlines' Merger

Before the pending merger, Air India and Vistara announced an interline partnership. The partnership of the two Tata Group airlines will allow customers to use the services of both airlines across the network. The partnership of the airline will come into effect starting April 5, 2023.

With this partnership, customers will be able to book mixed itineraries on a single ticket across both the airlines. They also receive their boarding passes for all the sectors booked on a single ticket at the start of their journeys and travel hassle-free as their luggage gets checked-in through to their final destinations.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "This partnership brings together two leading airlines in India to offer greater convenience and enhanced connectivity to customers traveling across our joint network. This is reflective of our deep-rooted commitment to offering our customers the finest and the most convenient way to fly across the world. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Air India further and connect our customers to new destinations in their wide network."

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, said, “We are pleased with our interline partnership with Vistara, which will provide greater connectivity and convenience to our joint customers travelling within and outside of India on both our expanding route networks. Our common commitment to excellence in safety and customer service lies at the forefront of this partnership. We look forward to serving Vistara’s customers with additional travel choices to Air India destinations across the Americas, Europe, Far East, Australia, and the Middle East.”

Vistara already has an interline cooperation with Air India for irregular operations (IROPs), enabling both airlines to offer alternative first available options to their customers on each other’s flights to minimise inconvenience in case of any operational disruptions. Additionally, Vistara has interline through check-in agreements with 43 other airlines, of which it has Codeshare with Air Canada, British Airways, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, and United Airlines.