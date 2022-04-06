हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indigo

IndiGo Airline appoints Mahesh Malik as CCO of cargo division

Mahesh Malik will take charge of the division -- which is called "CarGo" -- on May 15 as IndiGo looks to expand its cargo operations in India.

IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline has appointed Mahesh Malik as the Chief Commercial Officer of its cargo division. Malik will take charge of the division -- which is called "CarGo" -- on May 15, the airline mentioned in a statement.

Mahesh Malik, in his last assignment, was the cargo general sales and service agent (GSSA) of Vistara.

"In addition to belly cargo that IndiGo traditionally carries, since the pandemic, we made configuration changes to some of our aircraft to carry in-cabin cargo," statement said.

Also read: Go First to increase daily flights from Abu Dhabi to THESE three Indian cities

Over the next few months, IndiGo is planning to induct freighters into its fleet, it noted.

"To support this growth and to bring in enhanced focus on CarGo operations, IndiGo today announced the appointment of Mahesh Malik as Chief Commercial Officer - CarGo," it stated.

